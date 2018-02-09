DETROIT (WWJ) – Fourteen-year-old Jacobi Walker left home Thursday evening after having an argument with a sibling and hasn’t been seen since.
According to family, Jacobi hasn’t run away before but around 8 p.m. he left his home on Normandy without permission.
He’s described as 6’1″, 160-175 lbs., medium brown complexion, black hair with blonde highlights and a high top fade. He was last seen wearing a gray coat, blue hoody and camouflage pants.
Jacobi is in good mental condition but suffers from asthma.
If anyone has seen Jacobi Walker or knows of his whereabouts, you are asked to please contact Detroit police at 313-596-1200 or 313-596-1240.