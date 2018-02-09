Running Back Madre London Leaving MSU, Looking For Graduate Transfer
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 14: Madre London #28 of the Michigan State Spartans carries the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the third quarter of the game on October 14, 2017 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Spartans defeated the Gophers 30-27. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)(Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

(97.1 The Ticket) – Michigan State running back Madre London is moving on.

After four years as a Spartan, London announced via Twitter Friday that he plans to graduate in May and will pass on his fifth and final year of eligibility at the school. London plans to play elsewhere via the graduate transfer rule, according to MLive.

“After long and deep introspection,” London wrote, “I will be relinquishing my last year of eligibility, and, I am requesting my release from Michigan State University football.

“I would like to thank the Spartan Nation for their dedication, and I leave with the strength, kindness, and wisdom that was given to me.”

The 6-foot-1, 218-pound London, who redshirted in 2014, racked up 924 career rushing yards and eight touchdowns in his three playing seasons. London scored two touchdowns in his Spartan debut at Western Michigan back in 2015.

London’s decision to leave East Lansing after teammate L.J. Scott announced he will be returning for his senior season, following the Spartans’ Holiday Bowl win over Washington State. With the departure of London and the graduating Gerald Holmes, the Spartans are left with Scott and little-experience Connor Heyward.

Michigan State is bringing in two true freshmen running backs in LaDarius Jefferson and Elijah Collins, plus redshirt freshman Weston Bridges, who sat out last season with a knee injury.

