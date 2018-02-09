CBS 62Dylan Turner, 17. (Family photo) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest […]
Shonnell Perry (L) was reported missing on Feb. 9, 2018. Police say she was taken by her non-custodial mother, Lucia Perry. (Photo: Detroit Police)

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are searching for a 3-year-old girl who was apparently taken by her non-custodial mother.

Shonnell Perry was reported missing around 10:30 p.m. Thursday from her home on Biltmore Street, south of 8 Mile Road and east of the Southfield Freeway on the city’s west side.

The girl’s father, who has custody, told police the toddler was taken by her mother while he was not at the home. He told police that around 6:30 p.m., the girl’s mother, Lucia Elizabeth Perry, came to the home and asked to use the restroom. His 17-year old son who was home at the time with Shonnell, allowed Perry into the house, according to police. The teen said he went upstairs and when he came down, Shonnell and Perry were gone.

Shonnell is described as African American with a light brown complexion, 2’5″ tall and 70 lbs. with four pony tails in her hair. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket, white t-shirt, turquoise jeans, and light brown Timberland boots.

Perry is described as a 34-year-old African American with a light brown complexion, 5’3″ tall and 135 lbs. with straight shoulder-length black hair. She has a tattoo of a tree branches on her chest. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, green shirt, green pants and gray shoes.

Police say Perry does not have a vehicle and is known to frequent various motels along 8 Mile and Greenfield roads. She is said to be in good physical condition but suffers from bi-polar schizophrenia and takes medication.

Anyone who sees Shonnell or Perry should call 911 or contact police at 313-596-5800.

