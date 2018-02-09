DETROIT (WWJ) – Metro Detroit roadways are snow-covered and icy Friday morning, and forecasters say it is only going to get worse.

A winter storm blew into the region overnight and is expected to drop up to 10 inches of snow before leaving the area.

Some roadways are especially slick and multiple accidents have been reported. Hazardous travel during the morning commute will worsen through the day as snowfall rates increase. Road crews in the tri-county area are out in full force.

At Detroit Metro Airport, about 200 flights are either canceled or delayed.

“From what I can tell, it appears that we have more cancellations than delays, and I believe that’s a result of the airlines being proactive and cancelling flights in advance of the storm hitting Detroit,” said airport spokesperson Erica Donerson. Many of the affected flights are to Chicago and the east coast.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect midnight Friday for Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe counties. Winter Weather Advisory also remains in effect until midnight for Livingston, Oakland and Macomb counties.

The heaviest snowfall Friday is expected between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. in most areas. Be prepared for snow-covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 9 inches, lowest in the north and highest near the Ohio border day. Heaviest snow 7am to 1pm in most locations #mi pic.twitter.com/pgYoEv2R8o — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) February 9, 2018

The snow might let up after Friday, but it’s not stopping completely. Forecasters say we’ll see snow showers all weekend, with an additional couple of inches of accumulation expected.

Here’s a look at the forecast from the CBS Detroit weather team:

Friday — Snow showers. High 27F. Low 21F.

Saturday — Snow during the morning will give way to lingernig snow showers during the afternoon. High 26F. Low 22F.

Sunday — Snow likely. High 28F. Low 11F.

Monday — Mainly sunny. High 24F. Low 11F.

Tuesday — Times of sun and clouds. High 29F. Low 24F.

Don't get caught in the storm: Keep it tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest forecast during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s.