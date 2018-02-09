Suspect Arrested In Hit And Run Case On West Side
Photo: Detroit police

(WWJ) – Detroit police arrested a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run accident near the intersection of Joy Road and Evergreen Road on Jan. 21 that left another driver critically injured, according to a release from the police department.

Suspect Lucious Cullen, 25, was arrested on Feb. 5 after tips from the public, according to the release.

Cullen was driving a 2012 black Dodge Charger northbound on Evergreen when he disregarded a red light and struck a 2006 Chevrolet Impala, losing control of his vehicle and striking the wall of a Family Dollar Store before fleeing on foot.

The accident left the 19-year-old driver of the Impala critically injured and is still recovering, according to the release.

Cullen is charged with three felonies, including reckless driving causing serious injury, driving while license suspended causing serious injury, and failing to stop at scene of accident resulting in serious impairment. Cullen was arraigned on Feb. 7 and was given a bond for $15,000 / 10 percent.

