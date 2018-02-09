CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
By TIM REYNOLDS, AP Basketball Writer

Dwyane Wade could not be more excited to get back to his familiar surroundings.

He’s also excited for an unfamiliar uniform.

It’s an unusual perk, but one of the things Wade said he’s looking most forward to when he returns to the Miami Heat on Friday night is the team’s new “Vice” jersey and shorts — the design being a play on the themes of Miami in the 1980s, replete with pastel trim and a font the team used when it played in its original arena.

“OK, I’ve seen the jerseys — me and a friend of mine, won’t say his name — and I was like, ‘Listen, I need to get those shorts, at least,'” Wade told The Associated Press in an interview after his trade from Cleveland to Miami was completed Thursday. “The jerseys are unreal.”

The friend, by the way, was fellow former Heat star — and fellow fashion aficionado — LeBron James.

“I will not confirm nor deny who it was,” Wade said.

The Heat are wearing the uniform 15 times this season, with 10 of those left to play. They are in them for Wade’s return against the Milwaukee Bucks, his first game with the Heat since the 2016 playoffs.

“Right now, definitely top three in the best jerseys in the NBA,” Wade said. “Definitely excited to put that on my body real soon here.”

Wade will be back in his No. 3 jersey, and back in his old locker as well. The locker’s most recent occupant, Okaro White, was traded away by Miami in a separate move Thursday.

The Heat have not announced what sort of tributes will accompany Wade’s return. He said he isn’t worried about that, and insisted he’s more excited to reunite with the likes of Goran Dragic, Udonis Haslem, Josh Richardson and Hassan Whiteside.

“It will be a seamless thing for me to come in and add something to the team,” Wade said.

