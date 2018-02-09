CBS 62Dylan Turner, 17. (Family photo) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest […]
SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) – It’s that time of year again for WWJ Newsradio 950’s annual Winter Survival Radiothon for THAW, The Heat and Warmth Fund.

Some people might not think twice about turning up their thermostat a few degrees — especially on a cold, snowy day like today. Unfortunately, thousands of families in southeastern Michigan cannot even afford to heat their homes or keep the lights on. Some have even faced the situation of choosing between warmth or providing food and medication for their families.

To help provide assistance to families facing such a crisis, WWJ and THAW are partnering for this 15th annual fundraising event. The goal is to raise $1.5 million in emergency energy assistance funding.

Have a few dollars to spare for a neighbor in need? CLICK HERE to make a secure online donation now, or call 888-579-4950. You can also text “THAW” to 243725 to make your donation.

This year, you can become a Winter Survival Radiothon Hero for Heat by making a pledge of $20 per month. You’ll also receive a special gift.

THAW assists families in need by preventing utility shut-off, providing fuel or restoring services. 91% of every dollar that THAW spends goes directly to help those in need and THAW’s utility partners match every dollar that THAW raises, so that $1 becomes $2 in energy assistance.

Keep in mind: A $40 donation will keep a family’s heat and lights on for 2 weeks, a $100 donation will keep a family warm for more than a month, and a $240 donation will keep a family safe and warm for three months.

A rewarding way to give back: The online auction for THAW is underway and continues through Monday, February 12 at 6 p.m. Help raise donations to keep families safe and warm this winter by bidding on hundreds of exciting items. Click here for more.

Over the past 14 years, the WWJ Winter Survival Radiothon for THAW has raised more than $14 million in energy assistance and has helped thousands of families.

