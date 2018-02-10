DETROIT (WWJ) – Here’s something to make you think spring: Eastern Market Flower Day!
It’s almost that time of year again, when Detroit’s Eastern Market fills will blooms of the brightest, most spectacular flowers you’ve ever seen.
Flower Day takes place every year on the Sunday after Mother’s Day and has been a time-honored tradition of Eastern Market since 1967. This year, Flower Day falls on May 20, and will be held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Hundreds of flower, plant and tree growers from Michigan, Ohio and Canada will fill Eastern Market with over a million of the highest quality annuals, perennials, foliage, shrubbery, trees, exotics, tropical plants, flats, hanging baskets and combination pots for purchase.
Flower Day draws over 150,000 green thumbs, flower aficionados, photographers and more to Eastern Market each year, creating the largest event of its kind in Michigan.
Don’t forget to bring a wagon!
Eastern Market is located at 2937 Russell Street in Detroit.