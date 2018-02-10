NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – Four Detroit men have been charged in the fatal shooting of a man in the Muskegon area, 200 miles away.

An indictment unsealed in Detroit federal court Thursday described it as a murder-for-hire plot. The men are charged with four federal crimes, including conspiracy, in the December 2016 death of Deangelo Pippen.

Pippen, 38, was shot while driving a car in Norton Shores in western Michigan. He crashed the vehicle in Muskegon Heights.

After the shooting, police said Pippen had ties to Detroit. Investigators at that time believed he was targeted, but never named suspects.

Those charged include:

• Dwight Williams, a/k/a “White” and “Woody,” age 36, of Detroit

• Michael Davis, a/k/a “Cain,” “Novacaine” and “Killa,” age 33, of Detroit

• Christopher Davis, a/k/a “Future,” and “Gunna Traum,” age 21, of Detroit

• David Allen, a/k/a/ “Dirt,” age 44, of Detroit

All four men have been charged with murder for hire resulting in death, conspiracy to commit murder for hire resulting in death, and use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence resulting in death. The charges carry the possibility of life in prison.

