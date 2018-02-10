CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – Four Detroit men have been charged in the fatal shooting of a man in the Muskegon area, 200 miles away.

An indictment unsealed in Detroit federal court Thursday described it as a murder-for-hire plot. The men are charged with four federal crimes, including conspiracy, in the December 2016 death of Deangelo Pippen.

Pippen, 38, was shot while driving a car in Norton Shores in western Michigan. He crashed the vehicle in Muskegon Heights.

After the shooting, police said Pippen had ties to Detroit. Investigators at that time believed he was targeted, but never named suspects.

Those charged include:

• Dwight Williams, a/k/a “White” and “Woody,” age 36, of Detroit
• Michael Davis, a/k/a “Cain,” “Novacaine” and “Killa,” age 33, of Detroit
• Christopher Davis, a/k/a “Future,” and “Gunna Traum,” age 21, of Detroit
• David Allen, a/k/a/ “Dirt,” age 44, of Detroit

All four men have been charged with murder for hire resulting in death, conspiracy to commit murder for hire resulting in death, and use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence resulting in death. The charges carry the possibility of life in prison.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

