Indiana County Records Four Deaths In 48 Hours From Moving Snow
(Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP/WWJ) — A county near Chicago has recorded four deaths related to moving snow in the 48 hours following a major winter storm.

Lake County, Indiana, Coroner Merrilee Frey, says Saturday that the deaths were related to shoveling or snowblowing. She issued an urgent message asking residents to be careful while moving snow.

After parts Southeast Michigan received as much as 10 inches of snow since Friday morning, it is important to take caution while shoveling and blowing snow.

The Chicago Tribune says the four deaths included a 51-year-old woman who died in her home Thursday evening after coming in from shoveling snow and a 72-year-old man who died Friday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest while using a snowblower. A 67-year-old man died Friday afternoon after shoveling snow. Details of the fourth death in the county were not immediately available.

The Tribune reported Friday that in Naperville, Illinois, just west of Chicago, a man in his 60s died after suffering a heart attack while shoveling snow.

Lake County, Indiana, is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) south of Chicago.

