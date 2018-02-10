WINTER STORM: SNOWFALL TOTALS ROLL IN | 1-4 MORE INCHES THIS WEEKEND | SHOVEL WRONG AND GO TO JAILTRAFFICRADAR | FLIGHT TRACKER
Charles Pickett (credit: Kalamazoo County Sheriffs Office)

KALAMAZOO (WWJ) – A new trial date has been set for a driver accused of plowing into a group of bicyclists, killing five of them and injuring four more in southwestern Michigan.

Charles Pickett Jr. is charged with five counts of second-degree murder for allegedly driving drugged and causing the fatal June 7, 2016 crash. The 51-year-old also faces five counts of operating while intoxicated causing death and four counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury.

charles pickett e1472666164494 Man Charged With Killing 5 Bicyclists To Stand Trial In April

Charles Pickett (credit: Kalamazoo County Sheriffs Office)

Jury selection is scheduled to start April 23 in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court.

Police said the cyclists — part of a group that called themselves “The Chain Gang” — were five miles into a weekly 30-mile ride in rural Cooper Township, in June of 2016, when they were struck from behind by Pickett’s pickup truck. Police said they received complaints about a pickup being driven erratically and were searching for it minutes before the crash. Pickett fled but was caught by police shortly afterward.

Pickett had reportedly taken pain pills and muscle relaxers less than two hours before the crash.

Killed were 53-year-old Debra Ann Bradley of Augusta; 42-year-old Melissa Ann Fevig-Hughes of Augusta; 73-year-old Fred Anton Nelson of Kalamazoo; 73-year-old Lorenz John Paulik of Kalamazoo and 56-year-old Suzanne Joan Sippel of Augusta. The four injured bicyclists, as identified by police, were Paul Gobble, Sheila Jeske, Jennifer Johnson and Paul Runnels

Defense attorney Alan Koenig has argued that the prosecution’s evidence wasn’t enough to send Pickett to trial for second-degree murder. His argument made it all the way to the Michigan Supreme Court, which declined to hear the case.

Pickett remains held without bond.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen