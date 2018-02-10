DETROIT (WWJ) – A 3-year-old girl who police say was kidnapped by her mother has been found safe and the mother is now facing charges.

Shonnell Perry was reported missing around 10:30 p.m. Thursday from her home on Biltmore Street, south of 8 Mile Road and east of the Southfield Freeway on the city’s west side.

The girl’s father, who has custody, told police the toddler was taken by her mother while he was not at the home. He said around 6:30 p.m., the girl’s mother, Lucia Elizabeth Perry, came to the home and asked to use the restroom. His 17-year old son who was home at the time with Shonnell, allowed Perry into the house, according to police. The teen said he went upstairs and when he came down, Shonnell and Perry were gone.

Police say Shonnell was located unharmed around 3 p.m. Friday, not far away from her home on Ferguson Street. Perry, 34, was taken into custody without incident for parental kidnapping.

A citizen’s tip led officers to the location where the pair was found, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.