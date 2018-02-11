DETROIT (WWJ) – About a foot of snow will blanket the state when the storm that began on Friday completes its run.

Clearing the roads of snow has been a 24/7 job for county road workers — with snow plows continuing their efforts on area freeways as one to three inches of snow is expected to fall Sunday — along with freezing rain.

After getting hit with as many as 9 inches of snow in some areas Friday, the southeast Michigan region is expected to see another 1 to 4 inches of snow to finish the weekend.

Bill Bantom, director of the Wayne County Road Commission says they’ve got 98 trucks on the road — ready for the work ahead.

“Our goal is to get everything pushed off and completely cleared this evening and have a big complement of forces in the subdivision first thing tomorrow morning,” said Bantom.

Bantom says they expect to have the main roads cleared off by 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. — and adds that since Friday’s storm the work has been “grueling” but crews remain dedicated to getting the job done.

It’s a good day to stay at home if you don’t need to be on the roads. But if you have to be out there — here’s what you can expect:

Here’s a look at the forecast from the CBS Detroit weather team:

Sunday — Snow during the morning will give way to lingering snow showers during the afternoon. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. High 28F. Low 12F.

Monday — More sun than clouds. High 27F. Low 10F.

Tuesday — Cloudy. High 29F. Low 24F.

Wednesday — Mostly cloudy with some sunshine. High 42F. Low 34F.

