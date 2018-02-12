HIGHLAND TWP. (WWJ) – Crews from several communities are on the scene battling a massive house fire in northern Oakland County.
Tipsters calling WWJ Newsradio 950 Monday afternoon said billowing black smoke could be seen from M-59.
According to officials at the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, crews from multiple local communities responded to the scene after the two-alarm blaze broke out at around 3 p.m., in the 700 block of Troon Street. That’s in a subdivision in the area of Milford Road and M-59.
Authorities said there have been no known injuries.
It’s unclear at this time what might have caused the fire, which was still raging as of 4:30 p.m.
An investigation is ongoing.