CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Filed Under:detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Custodians, childcare workers, fast food employees and others formed a crowd of around 200 people in Detroit on Monday, rallying for a big hike in the minimum wage.

Those marching at Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Park chanted: “What do we want? Fifteen! When do we want it? Now!” — telling WWJ’s Jon Hewett that they deserve a living wage for the jobs they do.

fight for 15 rally e1518462981906 200 March To McDonalds In Detroit, Demanding A $15 Minimum Wage

(Photo: Jon Hewett/WWJ)

Among those speaking at the demonstration was former Detroit mayoral candidate, Coleman Young, II.

“For everybody that’s been oppressed, for everybody that’s been overworked and underpaid, for all these women out here that are working jobs and can’t feed their families, for all these brothers that are unemployed out here on these streets, this is what we’re doing it for!” Young exclaimed into a megaphone. “This is what we’re out here in the cold for.”

Carrying “Fight for $15” signs, the group marched from the park down W. Grand Blvd. to a McDonald’s restaurant by the Lodge Freeway.

Nursing home worker Yolanda Bryant told Hewett she has to work two jobs in order to take care of her family.

“You can’t get ahead,” Bryant said. “Like I would go to work at night, go to work and it’s dark outside when I get there; when I come back it’ll be dark. So I would be home just long enough to take a shower, sleep three or four hours, and back working 16 hours a day.”

“It gets to be frustrating; especially when you’re a nursing home worker, taking care of the elderly people,” she added. “Your body gets tired, you get fatigued and you get weak. How are you gonna take care of somebody else if you can’t take care of yourself?”

Organizers noted that the demonstration, along with others across the country, was being held on the 50th anniversary of the historic 1968 Memphis sanitation workers’ strike.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen