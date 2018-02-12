HGHLAND PARK (WWJ) – Police are investigating the circumstances behind the death of an infant from Highland Park.
According to authorities a 7-month-old infant from Highland Park is dead and police are calling it a homicide.
Few details are being released but authorities have confirmed the infant was pronounced dead at an area hospital stemming from an incident that took place at a location on McNichols near Woodward.
No further details have been released on a suspect or any arrests at this time.
Investigators awaiting the results of the medical examiner’s report for cause of death.
Stay tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 and [LISTEN LIVE] for more on this developing story.