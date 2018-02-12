CBS 62(credit: Mike Campbell/WWJ Newsradio 950) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest […]
WWJ Newsradio 950(credit: Mike Campbell/WWJ Newsradio 950) LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: […]
97.1 The Ticket(credit: Mike Campbell/WWJ Newsradio 950) Today’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270(credit: Mike Campbell/WWJ Newsradio 950) Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – […]
WINTER STORM: SNOWFALL TOTALS ROLL IN | 1-4 MORE INCHES THIS WEEKEND | SHOVEL WRONG AND GO TO JAILTRAFFICRADAR | FLIGHT TRACKER

HGHLAND PARK (WWJ) – Police are investigating the circumstances behind the death of an infant from Highland Park.

According to authorities a 7-month-old infant from Highland Park is dead and police are calling it a homicide.

Few details are being released but authorities have confirmed the infant was pronounced dead at an area hospital stemming from an incident that took place at a location on McNichols near Woodward.

No further details have been released on a suspect or any arrests at this time.

Investigators awaiting the results of the medical examiner’s report for cause of death.

Stay tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 and [LISTEN LIVE]  for more on this developing story. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen