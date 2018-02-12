DETROIT (WWJ) – The founder of Art Van Furniture stores, Art Van Elslander has died, a spokesperson has confirmed.

He was 87 years old.

At a news conference, a spokesperson said Van Elslander fought a battle with lung cancer, and passed away surrounded by his family.

Chairman and founder of Art Van Furniture, Van Elslander opened his first store on Gratiot Ave. at 10 Mile in Detroit in 1959. Currently, the company — which was sold to a private equity firm in 2017 — operates more than 100 stores in five states, employing 3,500 people.

Equally known for his philanthropy, Van Elslander was credited with saving Detroit’s then-struggling Thanksgiving Parade, when in 1990 he wrote personal check for $200,000, saving the parade from the brink of cancellation and keeping the tradition alive.

“(He was) just a great man,” the Parade Company’s Tony Michaels told WWJ’s Roberta Jasina. “Today that sponsorship lives on…This is just such a tough loss, but we were so lucky to have Art in our lives.”

The mayor of Warren, where Art Van’s headquarter is located, said he will remember Van Elslander as a classy, down to earth guy; an inspiration and an icon who invested much in his community.

“His vision and inspiration created a great company. His altruism was a life long commitment,” Mayor Jim Fouts wrote on Facebook. “He was a great leader who led a successful company. His personal touch and humanity helped to make his company a success.”

Stay with WWJ as we continue to follow this breaking story.