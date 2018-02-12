(Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

By Allen Foster

February may be the shortest month of the year, but as they say, good things come in small packages. Smack dab in the middle, exactly 14 days deep, there’s Valentine’s Day, the holiday that infuses the entire month with twitterpated thoughts of romance and love. Which, in turn, makes it the perfect time to take a closer look at other important relationships in your life.

Granted, you’ve probably never paralleled the qualities you expect your commercial roof to have to those qualities you desire in a partner, but both situations are long-term commitments, so the two actually have a great deal in common. Over time, excitement can fizzle away and leave you wondering, “Am I even still in love with my roof?” Following is a quick, four-point checklist to help you determine if you can weather this relationship or if it’s time to swipe left and trade-up.

Is Your Roof Still Attractive?



This might sound rather superficial, but when it comes to catching potential headaches before they escalate to major problems, it is essential that you are still happy with the way your roof looks. Are there pools of water that indicate poor drainage areas? How do the seals and seams look? Are they still waterproofing effectively or are they allowing precipitation to find a way in? Are the drains clear of debris so water can flow to where it’s supposed to go? Are there any obvious signs of damage such as cracks, punctures, or blisters? These are all signs of age and environmental wear and tear that need to be taken seriously. Any one of them could and should trigger dissatisfaction with your current roof.

Does Your Roof Respect Your Budget?



Money is one of the leading causes of stress and conflict in a relationship. When one partner is spending more than the budget allows, there’s going to be a problem. The same goes for your roof. Have you noticed your energy bills slowly creeping up? Is it hotter in the summer and colder in the winter than you remember in years past? Do you need to constantly spend money for quick fixes or minor repairs? A good roof should be a money-saving asset that protects your business. If your current roof has become a drain on your finances, it might be time to do something proactive.

Are You Still Compatible?



Your roof is an investment that can last decades. However, what was acceptable just 20 years ago, may no longer be the best option for your business. Perhaps it is time to consider moving to a photovoltaic roof to turn all that unused space into an energy-producing resource. Would you like to keep up with Amazon and offer your employees a verdant rooftop escape from their work? Maybe it’s time to consider a green roof? If your roof no longer seems to be an economically-smart, environmentally-friendly choice, it’s time to consider the possibility that the two of you are no longer right for each other.

Are You Happy?



You can endure a great deal of hardship if, at the end of the day, you weigh the pros and cons and realize that you are still happy. However, when your roof has become undependable and you can no longer trust that it is even adequately serving your needs you’re not going to have that warm feeling inside. Happiness is a great barometer for determining when the time is right for an upgrade.