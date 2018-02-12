By AARON BEARD, AP Basketball Writer

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Virginia has climbed to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 for the first time in more than 35 years.

The Cavaliers earned 30 of 65 first-place votes in Monday’s latest poll to outdistance No. 2 Michigan State. Virginia had suffered an overtime home loss Saturday to Virginia Tech, part of an upset-filled week that saw the top three teams lose.

But Tony Bennett’s Cavaliers rose above the turmoil at the top, climbing a slot to No. 1 for the first time since December 1982 — the senior season of 7-foot-4 great Ralph Sampson.

1. Virginia

2. Michigan State

3. Villanova

4. Xavier

5. Cincinnati

6. Purdue

7. Texas Tech

8. Ohio State

9. Gonzaga

10. Auburn

11. Clemson

12. Duke

13. Kansas

14. North Carolina

15. Saint Mary’s

16. Rhode Island

17. Arizona

18. Tennessee

19. Wichita State

20. West Virginia

21. Texas A & M

22. Michigan

23. Oklahoma

24. Nevada

25. Arizona State

The Spartans climbed two slots after their win against Purdue, while last week’s No. 1 Villanova fell to third after a home loss to St. John’s.

Xavier and Cincinnati rounded out the top five.

