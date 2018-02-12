CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
WINTER STORM: SNOWFALL TOTALS ROLL IN | 1-4 MORE INCHES THIS WEEKEND | SHOVEL WRONG AND GO TO JAILTRAFFICRADAR | FLIGHT TRACKER

DETROIT (WWJ) – The stakes have been raised in an ongoing barricaded gunman situation which has already claimed the lives of two women — with police stating there may be a hostage inside.

Since late Sunday night Detroit police have been on the scene of a barricaded gunman — at a home on Lamont Street off Seven Mile Road between Mound and Ryan roads in northeast Detroit — where two people were killed and three Detroit police officers injured.

In a live press conference Monday morning Police Chief James Craig said the suspect, 49-year-old Lance Smith, may have a hostage inside the home. “We know, we expect that it could be a very difficult situation. It’s a very dangerous situation so we are going to take our time.”

Craig stating that in addition to the Detroit police – SRT (Special Response Teams) along with Michigan State Police Bomb Squad are on site — and the use of a robot to enter the home being considered.

Police have not had verbal contact with the suspect since 2 a.m. when they fired a third round of gas into the home.

Craig saying that it’s not known if the suspect in the home is dead or alive. “We haven’t seen any movement.” Earlier the suspect had been setting fires – police thinking that he may have been trying to burn the house down but it’s now believed that he was just trying to stay warm – the heat is off in the house.

Responding officers were “pinned down for almost an hour” said Craig. When SRT arrived to re-enforce the eight officers caught in crossfire – they were able to remove the three victims shot. Two of the victims, both women, died. The third victim, an off-duty public school officer, and husband of one of the victims is recovering from a non-life threatening wound.

A second Detroit police officer was shot — as he arrived on the scene and was taken to an area hospital by his partner — he is expected to recover.

A third officer had minor injuries and has already been released from the hospital.

Authorities state Smith has no criminal history and has not had contact with police. He also has seven guns registered under his name as a CPL holder.

In earlier reports police believed they had two barricaded gunman — while the neighboring person was taken into custody – he was not a shooter and will be released.

Stay tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 and [LISTEN LIVE]  for more on this story. 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen