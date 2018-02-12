DETROIT (WWJ) – The stakes have been raised in an ongoing barricaded gunman situation which has already claimed the lives of two women — with police stating there may be a hostage inside.

Since late Sunday night Detroit police have been on the scene of a barricaded gunman — at a home on Lamont Street off Seven Mile Road between Mound and Ryan roads in northeast Detroit — where two people were killed and three Detroit police officers injured.

In a live press conference Monday morning Police Chief James Craig said the suspect, 49-year-old Lance Smith, may have a hostage inside the home. “We know, we expect that it could be a very difficult situation. It’s a very dangerous situation so we are going to take our time.”

Craig stating that in addition to the Detroit police – SRT (Special Response Teams) along with Michigan State Police Bomb Squad are on site — and the use of a robot to enter the home being considered.

Police have not had verbal contact with the suspect since 2 a.m. when they fired a third round of gas into the home.

Craig saying that it’s not known if the suspect in the home is dead or alive. “We haven’t seen any movement.” Earlier the suspect had been setting fires – police thinking that he may have been trying to burn the house down but it’s now believed that he was just trying to stay warm – the heat is off in the house.

Responding officers were “pinned down for almost an hour” said Craig. When SRT arrived to re-enforce the eight officers caught in crossfire – they were able to remove the three victims shot. Two of the victims, both women, died. The third victim, an off-duty public school officer, and husband of one of the victims is recovering from a non-life threatening wound.

A second Detroit police officer was shot — as he arrived on the scene and was taken to an area hospital by his partner — he is expected to recover.

A third officer had minor injuries and has already been released from the hospital.

Authorities state Smith has no criminal history and has not had contact with police. He also has seven guns registered under his name as a CPL holder.

In earlier reports police believed they had two barricaded gunman — while the neighboring person was taken into custody – he was not a shooter and will be released.

