Police: Toddler Badly Hurt After Ambulance Hit By Car Dies
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
(credit: istock)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say the toddler who was badly hurt after an ambulance crash has died.

A news release from the Winston-Salem Police Department Monday night says it was informed at 6:05 p.m. Monday that the boy had died at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Authorities offered no additional details.

The boy was being taken to the hospital around 1 a.m. Sunday when a drunken driver hit the medical transport, causing it to roll over on its side, police said.

Gary Oakes of Wise, Virginia, said in a brief phone interview Monday that his 3-year-old grandson had been under medical care before the crash but didn’t want to elaborate. Asked how the family was coping, Oakes said, “It’s devastating.”

The boy’s mother, Lyndsay Ann Oakes of Wise, was on the ambulance with him and suffered minor injuries. Reached by phone, she declined to be interviewed.

It’s not clear why the boy was being treated before the crash, but Police Lt. Rick Newnum has said the boy was in stable condition before the ambulance was hit. The boy’s name hasn’t been released.

The driver of the car that hit the ambulance, 27-year-old Jose Martin Duran Romero, originally faced charges including driving while intoxicated and driving without a license. There was no immediate words on additional charges against Romero.

It wasn’t clear from jail records if he had an attorney, and no home listing for him could be found. Romero’s passenger was charged with failure to render aid.

Newnum said Monday that the men tried to leave the scene on foot, but one was kept from leaving by a witness to the crash. The other man was soon apprehended by police.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen