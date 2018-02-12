By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
If there is one Olympic sport that everyone thinks they can do successfully it has to be curling.
I still think Olympic curlers are probably a million times better than we could ever be.
Anastasia Bryzgalova is a curler competing for Russia and people have noticed her and have even compared her to Angelia Jolie and Megan Fox.
According to Maxim.com:
But unfortunately for thirsty dudes everywhere, Bryzgalova is newly married to her curling partner, Alexander Krushelnitskiy, so your chances of taking up curling, becoming really good at it, meeting her at some curling event, and making her fall in love with you are nonexistent. Sorry.
The World Champion curler has a nice following via her Instagram account.
After the 2018 Winter Games are over, we won’t forget Anastasia Bryzgalova.