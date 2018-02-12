PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 08: Anastasia Bryzgalova of Olympic Athletes from Russia delivers a stone in the Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 1 during the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Curling Centre on February 8, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

If there is one Olympic sport that everyone thinks they can do successfully it has to be curling.

I still think Olympic curlers are probably a million times better than we could ever be.

Anastasia Bryzgalova is a curler competing for Russia and people have noticed her and have even compared her to Angelia Jolie and Megan Fox.

If you don't have any interest in Olympic Curling, you might now:

Anastasia Bryzgalova (RUS) pic.twitter.com/DZo8N4NG6q — Ryan Wolak (@Wolak22) February 8, 2018

Anastasia bryzgalova….my new reason to love the winter olympics pic.twitter.com/MbrhJOGlk5 — Gavin Mudford (@muddygav) February 8, 2018

I don't really understand curling but Anastasia Bryzgalova has made me a fan. pic.twitter.com/3ERpMIjaDI — R Y N O 🦏 (@arewhyinoh) February 8, 2018

According to Maxim.com:

But unfortunately for thirsty dudes everywhere, Bryzgalova is newly married to her curling partner, Alexander Krushelnitskiy, so your chances of taking up curling, becoming really good at it, meeting her at some curling event, and making her fall in love with you are nonexistent. Sorry.

The World Champion curler has a nice following via her Instagram account.

🇷🇺 #mixeddoubles #teamrussia #curling A post shared by Anastasia Bryzgalova (@a_nastasia92) on Nov 14, 2017 at 9:00am PST

😸#sochi A post shared by Anastasia Bryzgalova (@a_nastasia92) on Jul 19, 2017 at 1:07pm PDT

👻 #happytogether A post shared by Anastasia Bryzgalova (@a_nastasia92) on Jun 27, 2017 at 1:34pm PDT

🇪🇸#spain #honeymoon A post shared by Anastasia Bryzgalova (@a_nastasia92) on Jun 18, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

💃🏻 A post shared by Anastasia Bryzgalova (@a_nastasia92) on Oct 24, 2016 at 8:07am PDT

After the 2018 Winter Games are over, we won’t forget Anastasia Bryzgalova.