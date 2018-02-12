GLENDALE, AZ - APRIL 01: Head coach Frank Martin of the South Carolina Gamecocks reacts in the second half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four Semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium on April 1, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference fined South Carolina men’s basketball coach Frank Martin $25,000 for comments about an official that issued him a technical foul during a home loss to Florida.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Monday also reprimanded Martin for his comments.

Martin went on tirade after Saturday’s 65-41 loss , saying he was not happy that official Lee Cassell — although Martin did not mention him by name — was working the SEC game. Martin said the league gave Cassell his start and then he “turned his back on the SEC to go officiate the other leagues”

The SEC said Martin’s comments were against league rules about public criticism of officials or discussing what was talked about to league officials regarding officiating.

The Gamecocks have lost five straight. They play at No. 18 Tennessee on Tuesday night.

