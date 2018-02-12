CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
DETROIT (WWJ) – Federal court documents show a now former University of Michigan doctor, accused of having sex with a “vulnerable” young patient, has been jailed on child pornography charges.

According to FBI investigators, Mark Hoeltzel, a former pediatric rheumatology specialist at U-M, had sex with the young woman at his clinic, gave her pain medication that she didn’t need, and talked to her about other patients — as young as 12 to 15 years old, whom he described as “hot.”

According to a criminal complaint unsealed Monday in U.S. District Court, the patient, who also had a mental health diagnoses, was referred to Hoeltzel for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis when she was 17 years old. The alleged sexual relationship began when she was 18, the complaint states, and carried on for about three years.

[Read the criminal complaint. **Note: Contains some graphic details] 

The patient said that Hoeltzel often had sex with her both at his clinic and elsewhere, scheduling frequent appointments during which the two had sex but the doctor did not provide any treatment. The complaint states that Hoeltzel also gave the young woman pain pills “that were beyond and outside of recommendations” for her diagnoses.

The FBI learned of the alleged relationship from state licensing authorities, document show; and, while agents were investigating, they seized a thumb drive from Hoeltzel’s Ann Arbor home which contained more than 210 images of child pornography.

Following an investigation by the State of Michigan Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, Hoeltzel was fired by the university.

Hoeltzel is charged with possessing and receiving child pornography.  A detention hearing in the case was scheduled for Wednesday at 1 p.m.

An investigation is ongoing.

