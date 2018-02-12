If you watch “Black Mirror” you’ll notice these look a lot like the hunter robots in one of the episodes. If you’re scared of the machine apocalypse this may be a lot to handle.
I’m not the only one seeing this similarity.
The creations are not science fiction as seen in the latest video from the American engineering and robotics firm Boston Dynamics.
Watch as one of the four-legged machines approaches a door and appears to signal a counterpart. They’re working in teams everyone.
Boston Dynamics has been busy recently. Here’s their bi-ped robot named Atlas that can do a somersault.
The second bot comes equipped with a head and neck appendage it uses to grab the door handle and turn it. They both go through to door to undoubtedly start the robot revolution.