@GeorgeJFox

If you watch “Black Mirror” you’ll notice these look a lot like the hunter robots in one of the episodes. If you’re scared of the machine apocalypse this may be a lot to handle.

I’m not the only one seeing this similarity.

Ugh. Only a matter of time before we're living through Black Mirror's "Metalhead" episode. pic.twitter.com/fSVyHTWAXO — Jake Godin (@JakeGodin) February 12, 2018

The creations are not science fiction as seen in the latest video from the American engineering and robotics firm Boston Dynamics.

Watch as one of the four-legged machines approaches a door and appears to signal a counterpart. They’re working in teams everyone.

Boston Dynamics has been busy recently. Here’s their bi-ped robot named Atlas that can do a somersault.

The second bot comes equipped with a head and neck appendage it uses to grab the door handle and turn it. They both go through to door to undoubtedly start the robot revolution.