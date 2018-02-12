Jackson Browne is coming to the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill June 8, 2018. Listen Wednesday for your chance to win your tickets before they go on-sale to the public on Friday, February 16th at 10 a.m.
Singer-songwriter Jackson Browne announces June 2018 tour dates in the Midwest with his full band will include a performance at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill as part of the Fifth Third Bank Concert Series on Friday, June 8 at 8 p.m.
Accompanying Jackson on the road in the Midwest are band mates Bob Glaub (bass), Mauricio Lewak (Drums), Shane Fontayne (guitar), Alethea Mills (Vocals), Chavonne Stewart (vocals), Jeff Young (keyboards), and the acclaimed multi-instrumentalist Greg Leisz (guitar, lap steel, pedal steel).
