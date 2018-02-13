WASHTENAW COUNTY (WWJ) – Police are investigating a crash in Washtenaw County that left one person dead and a second person hospitalized. The accident happened late Tuesday morning along US 12 – about ten miles southwest of Saline near the Lenawee County border.
It’s not clear whether the person who was killed was one of the drivers of the vehicles, but a woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital and was last reported in critical condition.
The road was closed for more than three hours.
Stay tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 and [LISTEN LIVE] for updates on this story.