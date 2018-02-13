CBS 62(Photo Credit: Thinkstock) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups […]
Friends and family gathered in the median of Okeechobee Road Wednesday, to mourn the deaths of Santia Feketa, 18, and Britney Poindexter, 17. The two teenagers were killed Feb. 6, after their pickup was hit head-on by an RV driven by a 99-year-old Michigan man. (Photo: Jeremiah Wilson/Treasure Coast News via USA TODAY NETWORK)

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WWJ/AP) – A 99-year-old Dearborn man who drove his RV the wrong way on a Florida highway and killed two teenagers in a head-on crash has died of his injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Monday that Walter Roney died on Friday. His death came three days after the crash that killed 18-year-old Santia Feketa and her 17-year-old best friend, Britney Poindexter.

Michigan driving records showed that someone in September had reported Roney as possibly incompetent to drive, but 29 days before the crash he had passed a driving test in his home state.

Investigators say Roney was driving at night without lights going west in the eastbound lanes of a four-lane highway when he crashed into Feketa’s pickup truck. The teens were headed to a skating rink.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alvaro Feola, Roney and his 75-year-old girlfriend, Carolyn Elizabeth-Evans Bruns of Brighton, Michigan, were driving from Melbourne on Florida’s Atlantic coast, where property records show Roney owns a condo. They were headed to Port Charlotte on the state’s Gulf Coast to have interior electrical issues with their RV repaired. They exited I-95 in Fort Pierce shortly before 7 p.m., with Roney taking over the driving from Bruns.

Somehow, Roney headed west in the eastbound lanes of Florida 70, a four-lane highway that crosses the state. Police said it does not appear the RV’s headlights were turned on, although Bruns told investigators they had been working when she was driving.

Feketa was driving east in her 2013 Chevrolet Silverado with Poindexter in the passenger seat when Roney’s RV smashed into them.

Bruns remains hospitalized.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

