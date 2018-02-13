MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 17: Ryan Harrison of the United States plays a backhand in his second round match against Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay on day three of the 2018 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 17, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Pat Scala/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — The ATP says it is reviewing accusations by Donald Young that Ryan Harrison used racially inappropriate language when the Americans had a heated exchange during their opening-round match at the New York Open.

“The ATP takes any allegations of racial prejudice extremely seriously,” the organization said in a statement. “A further review of all video and audio recording from the match will take place as this matter is investigated further.”

I’m shocked and disappointed, Ryan Harrison, to hear you tell me how you really feel about me as a black tennis player in the middle of our NY match. I thought this was supposed to be an inclusive gentleman’s sport. — Donald Young Jr (@Yimlife1313) February 13, 2018

The accusations made by Donald Young tonight following our match are absolutely untrue. I’m extremely disappointed that someone would say this in reaction to a lost tennis match. Any video/audio will 100% clear me and I encourage anyone with the available resources to find it. — Ryan Harrison (@ryanharrison92) February 13, 2018

Harrison defeated Young 6-3, 7-6(4) on Monday night, and at one point during a changeover the two appeared to be arguing, the chair umpire moving in between the players to attempt to calm the situation.

Young posted on Twitter after the match : “I’m shocked and disappointed, Ryan Harrison, to hear you tell me how you really feel about me as a black tennis player in the middle of our NY match.”

Harrison responded on Twitter that the allegations were “absolutely untrue” and audio from the match would “clear me.”

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)