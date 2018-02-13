DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit police officer has been injured in a crash on the city’s west side.
Michigan Ave. is shut down in both directions at the scene of the accident, at Michigan and Clark.
Detroit police told WWJ that a police officer has been taken by EMS to a local hospital following the crash, at around 11:30 a.m. Shortly after 12 p.m., the officer was listed in critical condition. It’s unclear at this time if any additional people were hurt.
The officer was on duty, according to police, in an unmarked vehicle. Photos posted to social media appear to show that there was a rear-end collision with another car.
No further details were immediately released — including the officer’s name and what may have led to the crash.
