Suzy Ognanovich serves a freshly made paczki at New Palace Bakery in Hamtramck. (By Edward Cardenas)

HAMTRAMCK (WWJ) – It’s an unofficial holiday for many in the metro Detroit area: Fat Tuesday, also known as Paczki Day.

A Polish-American tradition, several celebrate on Fat Tuesday — the day before Lent begins — by gorging on paczki, which are calorie-laden, deep-fried pastries filled with the most delicious creams, custards and jellies.

Traditionally, the reason for making paczki (pronounced “pooonch-key”) was to use up all the lard, sugar, eggs and fruit in the house, because the ingredients were forbidden to be consumed due to Catholic fasting practices during Lent.

The tradition has evolved over the years and now, come Fat Tuesday, Americans rush out to get the tastiest paczki they can find. Ask any metro Detroiter and they’ll tell you, the best place to go for pazcki is Hamtramck.

It’s #PaczkiDay and one of the favorite flavors is PRUNE. It’s been a favorite for 42 years at National Bakery on State Fair just west of I-75. @WWJ950 @FOX2News pic.twitter.com/9ukfOVDVzP — Charlie Langton (@charlielangton) February 13, 2018

