DETROIT (WWJ) – Major retailer JCPenney is ready to hire hundreds of hair stylists in Michigan and thousands across the country.
JCPenney announcing the hiring of 331 stylists for its Michigan salons and 6,500 across the nation.
Salon locations across the country have undergone a dynamic reinvention, transforming into The Salon by InStyle.
The salon offer an array of services, including haircuts, color, signature blowouts, hair treatments, extensions and natural styling according to a release.
There are over 750 salons across the country –JCPenney says that stylists have flexible scheduling, paid professional training and health benefits for full-time workers. Interested stylists should visit their local salon to apply or submit an application online at jcpcareers.com.