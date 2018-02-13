DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are asking the public for help locating a 74-year-old man who is likely lost and confused on the city’s east side.

Police say Michael Burch was last seen Monday at his home in the 11000 block of Laing, near Moross and Kelly roads. His niece told police she came home around 9 p.m. and discovered him missing. She said they recently moved to that location and Burch may be lost.

Burch is described as 5’6″ to 5’7″ tall and 130 lbs. He was last seen wearing a pink hat, pink scarf, black coat, gray sweatpants and black boots. He also carries a blue laundry bag and a grab tool with him everywhere he goes. Burch is said to be in good physical condition, but suffers from PSTD.

Anyone who has seen Burch or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 313-596-5900 or 313-596-5940.