EAST LANSING (WWJ) – Faculty members at Michigan State have passed a vote of no confidence in the university’s Board of Trustees.

The 61-to-4 vote Tuesday by MSU’s Faculty Senate calls for all board members to immediately resign — insisting that they did not listen to them during the scandal, nor did they accept input from faculty and staff in the selection of an interim president.

Talking to WWJ Newsradio 950, MSU Professor Dr. Gary Hoppenstand said that the vote is in no way legally binding, but still important.

“It’s the first time that I know of where MSU faculty have ever voted against the Board of Trustees in such a way,” Hoppenstand said, adding: “What this suggests to the Board of Trustees is that there literally is no confidence in their ability to successfully manage the university — because of past experiences, especially with the nightmare of the Dr. Nassar situation.”

The Faculty Senate is made up of representatives from every college on campus. It advises and makes recommendations to the administration on behalf of MSU faculty.

This comes after Larry Nassar, a former campus sports doctor, was sentenced to two 40 year prison terms — found guilty of sexual assaulting young female patients under the guise of treatment, many when they were teens.

Meanwhile, Interim MSU President John Engler sent an email to the campus community running down some steps the school is taking to prevent further

