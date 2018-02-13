MOUNT CLEMENS (WWJ) – Is Macomb County getting a zoo?
An announcement is being made Tuesday morning by county officials and the Detroit Zoological Society for a new Great Lakes Nature Center, which is expected to include live displays of fish and wildlife.
While details ahead of the announcement are scarce, the center is being described as a “substantial development.”
No word on a location or financing for the project, although several sites are reportedly under consideration.
More details are expected to be released at the project’s unveiling Tuesday.
