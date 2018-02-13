CBS 62Denice Wimbush, 24, got a big hit off of an Instragram photo. (Credit: Denise Wimbush) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations […]
CBS Local — The parents of a Republican U.S. Senate candidate have made a very generous political donation… to one of their son’s opponents.

GOP candidate Kevin Nicholson, a Marine Corps veteran running for office in Wisconsin, is challenging fellow Republican Leah Vukmir for the spot in November’s senate race. The GOP’s primary winner will face off against the incumbent Democrat, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who has been in office since 2013.

According to federal records, Baldwin’s campaign got a $2,700 boost from Michael and Donna Nicholson in December. The total is the largest donation a citizen could make during the Democratic primary season.

“My parents have a different worldview than I do, and it is not surprising that they would support a candidate like Tammy Baldwin who shares their perspective,” Kevin Nicholson told CNN. The former Marine added he wasn’t “born” a conservative and his experiences in the military led him to run for a spot in the U.S. Senate. “Regardless of who may disagree with my life decisions, I would not trade these experiences for anything, and they will always guide my views as Wisconsin’s next U.S. Senator.”

Nicholson’s parents reportedly have a long history of donating to Democratic candidates and the couple did not respond to requests to comment on their contribution to Sen. Baldwin. Regardless of the outcome in November, family dinners in the Nicholson household just got a lot more interesting.

