ST. CLAIR COUNTY (WWJ) – A tip to police about child porn images seen on a Port Huron Township man’s computer has led to his arrest and multiple charges.

Authorities say 27-year-old Nicholas Belkiewicz had hundreds of images and video of child pornography at his home — victims all under the age of 13 and some as young at four months.

St. Clair County Sheriff’s deputies discovered the images after getting a search warrant earlier this month — they believe that Belkiewicz had been conducting the abuse for over a year. The victims appear to be relatives and/or children of friends.

Belkiewicz was arraigned at 72nd District Court in Port Huron on three counts of child sexually abusive activity, one count of using computers to commit a crime and one count of possession of child sexually abusive material. Five additional charges were added Tuesday during a probable cause conference. He now also faces five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13 years of age, and three counts of criminal sexual conduct 2nd degree with a person under 13 years of age.

He’s being held on a million dollar bond and he’s due back in court on Feb. 20.