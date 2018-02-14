FLINT (WWJ) – A 27-year-old Flint Township man has been charged with first degree murder in the deaths of three people

According to Genesee County prosecutors, Jeffrey Jamelle Glover is accused of killing his 77-year-old grandmother, Sharon Davis; his uncle, 54-year-old Andre Davis; and 68-year-old James Fagan in their Flint home on February 3.

All three were fatally shot, according to authorities, and an investigation led to Glover’s was arrest about two miles from th scene. No possible motive or other details about the killings has been released.

Glover was scheduled to be arraigned on the murder charges as well as a felony firearms charge in 67th District Court Wednesday afternoon.

Michigan Department of Corrections records show that Glover was out on parole at the time of the killings, with past felony convictions for possession of narcotics and maintaining a drug house.

If convicted as charged, he faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.