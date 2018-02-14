DETROIT (WWJ) – Prosecutors have charged a Detroit man in connection with the death of his 2-year-old daughter.
Thirty-eight-year-old Thomas Smith has been charged with child abuse second-degree according to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.
On Feb. 11, police responded to an emergency call from a home on Corbett Street in Detroit. Shortly after medics got the toddler to the hospital she was pronounced dead.
According to authorities, Smith left his young daughter in the care of her 7-year-old brother. When Smith arrived home — the toddler was lying at the bottom of the stairs. She never recovered.
Smith is expected to be arraigned on the warrant Thursday in 36th District Court.