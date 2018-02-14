CBS 62Melancholy Woman, Pablo Picasso, Detroit Institute of Arts. 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one […]
DETROIT (WWJ) – Prosecutors have charged a Detroit man in connection with the death of his 2-year-old daughter.

Thirty-eight-year-old Thomas Smith has been charged with child abuse second-degree according to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

On Feb. 11, police responded to an emergency call from a home on Corbett Street in Detroit. Shortly after medics got the toddler to the hospital she was pronounced dead.

According to authorities, Smith left his young daughter in the care of her 7-year-old brother. When Smith arrived home — the toddler was lying at the bottom of the stairs. She never recovered.

Smith is expected to be arraigned on the warrant Thursday in 36th District Court.

 

