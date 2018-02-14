Detroit's Police Mourn Loss Of Officer Weathers, A 25-Year-Old Who Played With Kids In The Streets
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]

(WWJ) Another police officer has died on the job in Detroit.

Police Chief James Craig says Officer Darren Weathers, 25, was on a training mission when he got into an accident on Michigan Avenue at Clark Street. Weathers died at the hospital after another vehicle, with two or three people inside, struck his car, forcing it into a pylon.

Craig says it’s a difficult loss coming so soon after the death of Glenn Doss and the wounding of three officers yesterday.

A rundown of injuries at death among Detroit’s finest shows that Doss, who was also 25, was shot Jan. 24 while responding to a domestic violence call, and died later in the hospital. Three more officers were injured when a 49-year-old man barricaded himself inside a house and opened fire, holding off police for more than 16 hours before he was found inside the house, dead in an apparent suicide, and with a deceased female victim.

Overall, three women were killed in the incident, and three cops were shot. All their injuries were non-life threatening.

Safe to say, it’s a tough week for Detroit’s men and women in blue.

“I think I speak for our entire team, which has been so supportive, (in saying) we continue to serve the city,” Craig said.

The crash is under investigation. Craig says the people in the other car suffered “either no, or minor, injuries.”

“He was struck by a vehicle, the vehicle was significantly damaged, he was transported here to Henry Ford, where they did everything they possibly could do to save his life, unfortunately he succumbed to his injuries,” Craig said.

Weathers job was to conduct investigations into alleged dirty cops. Throughout this short career, he managed to make an impact in other areas — He made a viral video of himself taking time out to play with Detroit kids, and he rescued his partner from a shooting. Weathers returned fire and dragged his partner to safety when his partner was shot in the head in April. The partner remains in rehabilitation.

Mark Diaz, president of the Detroit Police Officers Association, described Weathers to freep.com as “one of the sharpest, most caring and wonderful human beings I have ever met.”

He had been on the force for about a year-and-a-half and had a 3-year-old daughter, who was visiting him from out of the area when he was killed. His nickname was “Lucky.”

 

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen