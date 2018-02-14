CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
By CHRISTOPHER WEBER, Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Professional golfer Bill Haas was hospitalized but escaped serious injuries following a rollover crash in Los Angeles that killed the driver of the Ferrari he was riding in and injured the driver of a BMW, officials said Wednesday.

The two cars collided in the wealthy Pacific Palisades neighborhood around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Los Angeles police Officer James Stoughton.

A third vehicle driven by actor Luke Wilson was clipped by the Ferrari, Stoughton said. Wilson was not hurt.

The driver of the Ferrari, who died at the scene, was a member of the family that Haas was staying with as he prepared to play this week in the Genesis Open at nearby Riviera Country Club, the golfer’s manager Allen Hobbs said.

“While Bill escaped serious injuries and has been released from the hospital, he is understandably shaken up and — more importantly — his deepest condolences go out to the host family during this tragic and difficult time,” Hobbs said in a statement.

The 35-year-old Haas, a six-time PGA Tour winner and the son of golfer Jay Haas, will withdraw from the tournament, he said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The driver of the BMW, a 50-year-old woman, was hospitalized in serious condition, Stoughton said.

A message seeking comment was left for a representative for Wilson, star of films including “Legally Blonde,” ”Idiocracy” and “The Royal Tenenbaums.”
___
Associated Press Golf Writer Doug Ferguson contributed to this report.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

