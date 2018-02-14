CBS 62LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 26: Director Jerry Bruckheimer attends the super welterweight boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 26: Director Jerry Bruckheimer attends the super welterweight boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio […]
97.1 The TicketLAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 26: Director Jerry Bruckheimer attends the super welterweight boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Today’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 26: Director Jerry Bruckheimer attends the super welterweight boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 […]
Filed Under:Auburn Hills

AUBURN HILLS (WWJ) – A big mess along I-75 in Oakland County may sound gross — but it’s no danger to public health, according to police.

Northbound I-75 was reduced to two lanes Wednesday near the Chrysler Dr. exit, north of M-59, after a semi truck hauling two trailers carrying an estimated 50 to 55 tons of solid human waste overturned.

Auburn Hills police said the trailers lost their loads off to the side of the freeway, but stressed that this is “treated human waste,” so it is not a hazardous materials situation.

No one was injured in the crash that occurred at around 10 a.m.

A company has been called in to clean up the spill, police said, but the cleanup will not begin until after the evening rush hour to avoid causing a jam.

Traffic backups were reported immediately following the accident, but all lanes of the freeway reopened by around 2:30 p.m.

Crew members speaking to WWJ Newsradio 950’s Jon Hewett at the scene said a complete cleanup was expected to take days.

“This is not a quick fix,” Hewett reported. “Whether there is an environmental issues with it is still unclear.”

The waste was headed to a landfill. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Know before you go: Keep it tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest forecast during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s. See live, local radar at this link; and check for accidents on local freeways here.

Comments (2)
  1. Bill Jefferson says:
    February 14, 2018 at 3:38 pm

    Was the local DNC headquarters trying to move?

    Reply Report comment
  2. Dana Place says:
    February 14, 2018 at 3:59 pm

    “but the cleanup will not begin until after the evening rush hour to avoid causing a jam”. It’s Detroit – no one will even notice.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen