FOXBOROUGH, MA - NOVEMBER 20: Tight end Christian Fauria #88 of the New England Patriots looks on against the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium on November 20, 2005 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.The Patriots defeated the Saints 24-17. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston sports radio station facing criticism after a host used a stereotyped Asian accent to impersonate New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s agent will suspend live programming while employees receive “sensitivity training.”

WEEI announced Wednesday that live programs will halt from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday while the staff participates in the mandatory, all-day training.

It comes after host Christian Fauria impersonated Don Yee on air last Friday. Yee is of Chinese descent but was born in Sacramento, California.

Fauria, a former Patriots tight end, was suspended for five days and has since apologized. But The Boston Globe reports at least five advertisers have terminated or suspended commercial buys as a result of the incident.

