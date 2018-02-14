By: Evan Jankens

It hasn’t been a month since the Detroit Pistons have traded for Blake Griffin.

A report by TMZ.com states that Griffin is being sued by his ex girlfriend, Brynn Cameron. Griffin and Cameron have two children together — and she clams he left her and the kids for Kendall Jenner.

Brynn and Blake were on and off for 8 years, they have 2 children together and were engaged, but he called off the wedding last year and then set his sights on Kendall. Brynn uses Blake’s own set of circumstances — being traded by the Clippers to Detroit after being promised he was the future of the L.A. team — saying, “Griffin himself, however, knows very well what breaching promises is all about. After all, Griffin had no problem trading Brynn Cameron, his former fiancee, and the mother of his 2 children, for reality television star Kendall Jenner.”

According to TMZ.com:

The suit says Brynn did everything for Blake … “Cameron was not just the mother of Griffin’s children and their caregiver, she was also a constant support for Griffin — his personal assistant, meal planner, scheduler, stylist, publicist, party planner, nurse, nutritionist, branding expert, therapist, cheerleader, basketball and fitness consultant, and more.” The suit also claims she counseled Griffin on how to deal with bad blood between him and Clippers teammate Chris Paul, claiming she advised him on how to be a better leader in the team’s locker room when he was being shown up by Paul. She says the 2 had “mounting tension” between them because he felt it was no longer his team … it was Paul’s.

Brynn Cameron was a basketball player at USC and also has a child with former USC QB Matt Leinart. Her brother is NFL tight end Jordan Cameron.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday which is Valentine’s Day.