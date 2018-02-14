CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Filed Under:Blake Griffin

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

It hasn’t been a month since the Detroit Pistons have traded for Blake Griffin.

A report by TMZ.com states that Griffin is being sued by his ex girlfriend, Brynn Cameron. Griffin and Cameron have two children together — and she clams he left her and the kids for Kendall Jenner.

Brynn and Blake were on and off for 8 years, they have 2 children together and were engaged, but he called off the wedding last year and then set his sights on Kendall.

Brynn uses Blake’s own set of circumstances — being traded by the Clippers to Detroit after being promised he was the future of the L.A. team — saying, “Griffin himself, however, knows very well what breaching promises is all about. After all, Griffin had no problem trading Brynn Cameron, his former fiancee, and the mother of his 2 children, for reality television star Kendall Jenner.”

CLICK HERE TO SEE A LETTER GRIFFIN WROTE TO CAMERON

According to TMZ.com:

The suit says Brynn did everything for Blake … “Cameron was not just the mother of Griffin’s children and their caregiver, she was also a constant support for Griffin — his personal assistant, meal planner, scheduler, stylist, publicist, party planner, nurse, nutritionist, branding expert, therapist, cheerleader, basketball and fitness consultant, and more.”

The suit also claims she counseled Griffin on how to deal with bad blood between him and Clippers teammate Chris Paul, claiming she advised him on how to be a better leader in the team’s locker room when he was being shown up by Paul. She says the 2 had “mounting tension” between them because he felt it was no longer his team … it was Paul’s.

Brynn Cameron was a basketball player at USC and also has a child with former USC QB Matt Leinart. Her brother is NFL tight end Jordan Cameron.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday which is Valentine’s Day.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen