CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Duncan Robinson #22 of the Michigan Wolverines dunks during game in March 2016, in Dayton, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

By BOB DUFF/Associated Press

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) – Duncan Robinson scored 18 points and No. 22 Michigan beat Iowa 74-59 on Wednesday night.

The Wolverines (21-7, 10-5 Big Ten) won for the second straight game and the fourth time in five games.

Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman scored 16 points for the Wolverines and Moritz Wagner added 14 points. Charles Matthews scored 10 points and pulled down eight rebounds for Michigan, as the Wolverines held the Hawkeyes under 60 points for just the third time this season.

Luka Garza scored 22 points to pace the Hawkeyes (12-16, 3-12). Iowa opened a quick 9-2 lead in the game, but Michigan steadily chipped away and took the lead for good on a three-point field goal by Wagner that made it 17-14 Wolverines 8:37 into the first half.

Isaiah Moss added 12 points for the Hawkeyes, losers of four straight, and Tyler Cook scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: The Hawkeyes have played three straight games against ranked opponents and lost all three by a combined margin of 252-216. … Iowa is 0-4 against ranked opponents this season. … Sophomore guard Jordan Bohannon has hit 30 successive free throws, four shy of the school record set by Chris Street in 1993. Bohannon’s last missed free throw was Jan. 4 against Ohio State.

Michigan: When the Wolverines beat the Hawkeyes 75-68 Jan. 2 at Iowa City, it ended Iowa’s season-high five-game winning streak and was the first win by the Wolverines at Carver-Hawkeye Arena since 2011. . Michigan is 52-24 all-time at home against Iowa. . Wolverines guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman leads the nation in assist to turnover ratio (90 assists, 15 turnovers).

UP NEXT

Iowa: The Hawkeyes play host to Indiana on Saturday afternoon.

Michigan: The Wolverines play host to No. 14 Ohio State on Sunday afternoon.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen