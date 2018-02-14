SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) – Authorities say a second woman has died from injuries suffered in a fire in a home that had been condemned hours earlier.
Saginaw Fire Chief Chris VanLoo says 71-year-old Adair Smithpeters died Wednesday at a hospital. He says 41-year-old Melissa Shook died Monday.
VanLoo tells WNEM-TV the two women were rescued by firefighters after the fire began Monday night. A 38-year-old man was able to escape.
Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser tells MLive that Saginaw city officials had condemned the home hours before the fire began.
State Police and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause of the blaze.
© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.