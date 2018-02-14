Macomb County Emergency Management & Communications has partnered with the National Weather Service to bring a SKYWARN Spotter Training opportunity to Macomb County in 2018.

SKYWARN storm spotters are part of the ranks of citizens who form the nation’s first line of defense against severe weather. The National Weather Service encourages anyone with an interest in public service and/or access to communications such as a HAM radio to join the SKYWARN program. To train those volunteers, the National Weather Service offers SKYWARN Spotter Training to the public every year, but it is advised that you need only attend this course once every other year.

The only course of 2018 to be offered in Macomb County will be conducted on Saturday, March 3, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. This course will be held in the Superior Room of the Macomb Intermediate School District building located at 44001 Garfield, Clinton Township, 48038.

Although this will be the only course offered in Macomb County for 2018, there are many chances throughout the State of Michigan to take this course if you are unable to attend the Macomb course. To find more information on this program go to http://www.weather.gov, click on the “Information” tab at the top of the page and then select the “SKYWARN Storm Spotters” tab. This page will provide more information on the course itself as well as other dates and locations in our area where this course is being offered.

To register for the March 3rd course in Macomb County, call Macomb County Emergency Management & Communications at (586) 469-5270 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday or email your registration request to MCOEM@macombgov.org. We only require the name of each person who wishes to attend for registration purposes. The course is open to the general public and there is no charge to attend. Additional emergency preparedness and weather related safety information can be found on our website at http://oemc.macombgov.org/OEMC-Home.