CBS 62Melancholy Woman, Pablo Picasso, Detroit Institute of Arts. 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one […]
WWJ Newsradio 950Melancholy Woman, Pablo Picasso, Detroit Institute of Arts. LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ […]
97.1 The TicketMelancholy Woman, Pablo Picasso, Detroit Institute of Arts. Today’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Melancholy Woman, Pablo Picasso, Detroit Institute of Arts. Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: […]

Macomb County Emergency Management & Communications has partnered with the National Weather Service to bring a SKYWARN Spotter Training opportunity to Macomb County in 2018.

SKYWARN storm spotters are part of the ranks of citizens who form the nation’s first line of defense against severe weather. The National Weather Service encourages anyone with an interest in public service and/or access to communications such as a HAM radio to join the SKYWARN program. To train those volunteers, the National Weather Service offers SKYWARN Spotter Training to the public every year, but it is advised that you need only attend this course once every other year.

The only course of 2018 to be offered in Macomb County will be conducted on Saturday, March 3, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. This course will be held in the Superior Room of the Macomb Intermediate School District building located at 44001 Garfield, Clinton Township, 48038.

Although this will be the only course offered in Macomb County for 2018, there are many chances throughout the State of Michigan to take this course if you are unable to attend the Macomb course. To find more information on this program go to http://www.weather.gov, click on the “Information” tab at the top of the page and then select the “SKYWARN Storm Spotters” tab. This page will provide more information on the course itself as well as other dates and locations in our area where this course is being offered.

To register for the March 3rd course in Macomb County, call Macomb County Emergency Management & Communications at (586) 469-5270 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday or email your registration request to MCOEM@macombgov.org. We only require the name of each person who wishes to attend for registration purposes. The course is open to the general public and there is no charge to attend. Additional emergency preparedness and weather related safety information can be found on our website at http://oemc.macombgov.org/OEMC-Home.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen