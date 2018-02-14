MIAMI (WWJ/CBS NEWS) – Nicolas Cruz, the suspected gunman who open fire in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, was a former student who had allegedly threatened students in the past reports CBSMiami.com.

Jim Gard, a teacher at the school, told CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald they had problems with Cruz, 19, last year and he was asked to leave the campus. He seemed to recall an email sent out earlier warning teachers that Cruz had made some threats and wasn’t allowed on the campus with a backpack.

Authorities saying the death toll now stands at 17 people, with as many as 14 others injured, according to CBS News.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel saying that the suspect was inside and outside the school at points in the attack on students.

The suspect was captured by police outside of the school. It’s believed that he escaped the school by blending in with other students who were trying to escape according to sources.

The shooting at a South Florida high school sent students rushing into the streets as SWAT team members swarmed in and locked down the building. Police were warning that the shooter was still at large even as ambulances converged on the scene and emergency workers appeared to be treating those possibly wounded.

School Superintendent Robert Runcie said there were no warnings that something like this would happen.

Parent John Obin says his son, a freshman at the South Florida high school where the shooting erupted, was in class when he heard several shots. The father says his son advised that teachers quickly rushed students out of the school. He adds the boy told his father that he walked by two people on the ground motionless – and apparently dead – as students rushed outside.

Obin says: “This is a really good school, and now it’s like a war zone.”

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.