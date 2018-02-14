DETROIT (WWJ) – A West Bloomfield doctor has been sentenced to six years in prison for conspiracy in a $10.4 million Medicare scheme.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Dr. Mahmoud Rahim, 65, was convicted of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, conspiracy to receive health care kickbacks and receiving healthcare kickbacks.

Authorities say an FBI investigation uncovered the scam which involved the doctor ordering unnecessary(EMGs and other tests for Medicare patients, as well as physical therapy performed by unlicensed people. Evidence presented during a one-week trial showed Rahim disguised the income as “rent” and set up a shell company to hide this illegal activities.

Rahim was charged along with office manager Janet Nahkle, 58, of Dearborn,, in an indictment returned in June 2016. Nakhle pleaded guilty to conspiracy to receive health care kickbacks in December 2016 and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

As part of the sentencing, Rahim will forfeit $1.6 million. Restitution will be determined at a later date.