CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 22: *EXCLUSIVE* Radio personality Don Imus speaks at the 2010 AFTRA AMEE Awards at The Grand Ballroom at The Plaza Hotel on February 22, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for AFTRA)

By KAREN MATTHEWS, Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The sportscaster who popularized the phrase “Let’s go to the videotape!” filed an age discrimination lawsuit on Thursday over his firing from shock jock Don Imus’ radio show.

Warner Wolf, who’s 80 years old, charges in a lawsuit filed in state Supreme Court that he was illegally fired in 2016 because of his age and was replaced with sportscaster Sid Rosenberg, who’s three decades younger.

The lawsuit names Imus and three executives with radio station WABC and its parent company Cumulus Media as defendants. It seeks unspecified punitive and compensatory damages.

A spokesman for Imus declined to comment. A spokeswoman for Cumulus said the company wasn’t commenting.

The lawsuit says Imus once said it was time to put Wolf “out to pasture” and “shoot him with an elephant dart gun,” citing the comments as evidence of discriminatory intent. It says that, “adding insult to injury,” Cumulus refused to pay Wolf the severance he was entitled to.

“Warner is seeking to hold the individuals accountable for their unlawful actions,” Wolf’s attorney Douglas Wigdor said.

Imus and Wolf have long been broadcast fixtures in New York and nationally.

Wolf worked in the 1970s for “Monday Night Baseball,” then on ABC, and has worked for several local TV and radio stations. He frequently said “Let’s go to the videotape” while introducing sports highlights on his TV broadcasts.

Imus, who’s 77, has long courted controversy with his irreverent and often insulting commentary. He was fired by CBS Radio in 2007 for racist and sexist comments about the Rutgers University women’s basketball team. He was hired by WABC eight months later.

Imus has announced that his show will go off the air on March 29.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen